American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

American Express Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $328.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

