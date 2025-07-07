Head to Head Review: FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) vs. The Competition

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FTAI Infrastructure to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million -$223.65 million -4.89 FTAI Infrastructure Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 13.57

FTAI Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTAI Infrastructure Competitors 279 1011 1286 96 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTAI Infrastructure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.90%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 16.51%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -16.69% -0.20% -0.02% FTAI Infrastructure Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 88.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

