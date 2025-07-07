Comparing Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Corpay has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loomis has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Loomis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 25.15% 41.61% 7.41% Loomis 5.40% 12.72% 4.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Corpay and Loomis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 9 1 2.73 Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $401.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Loomis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corpay and Loomis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.97 billion 5.97 $1.00 billion $14.26 23.59 Loomis $2.88 billion N/A $155.24 million $2.26 17.48

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corpay beats Loomis on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

