International Land Alliance (ILAL) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|International Land Alliance
|$8.10 million
|$3.05 million
|N/A
|International Land Alliance Competitors
|$1.54 billion
|-$100.65 million
|0.33
International Land Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|International Land Alliance
|-43.94%
|-10.72%
|-5.10%
|International Land Alliance Competitors
|-275.62%
|-40.34%
|-0.35%
Volatility & Risk
International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance’s rivals have a beta of -5.82, meaning that their average stock price is 682% less volatile than the S&P 500.
About International Land Alliance
International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
