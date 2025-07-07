International Land Alliance (ILAL) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $8.10 million $3.05 million N/A International Land Alliance Competitors $1.54 billion -$100.65 million 0.33

International Land Alliance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than International Land Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance -43.94% -10.72% -5.10% International Land Alliance Competitors -275.62% -40.34% -0.35%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares International Land Alliance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance’s rivals have a beta of -5.82, meaning that their average stock price is 682% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

