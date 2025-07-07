Contrasting iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

iRobot has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 420.29, suggesting that its stock price is 41,929% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRobot and RoboGroup T.E.K.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $681.85 million 0.15 -$145.52 million ($7.98) -0.42 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRobot.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot -38.11% -222.50% -35.83% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iRobot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iRobot and RoboGroup T.E.K., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 0 1 0 0 2.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 0.00

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides Root robots for coding, discovery, and play; Roomba Combo mopping and vacuuming robot; and accessories, including robot vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, and air purifier, educational coding robot, and accessory bundles. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, value- added distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

