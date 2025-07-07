Fullcircle Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 58,711 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 25,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 52,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.70 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 293.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

