Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 2,625,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,968,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience stock. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

