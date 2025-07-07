Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 45,791 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $56.81.

BLTE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of -1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Belite Bio by 9,391.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $5,538,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Belite Bio by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Belite Bio by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Belite Bio by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

