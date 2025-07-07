Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,796 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 295% compared to the average volume of 6,031 put options.

Nokia Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 3,824,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,356,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This is an increase from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Nokia by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

