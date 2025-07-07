Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Argentarii LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $779.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $773.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

