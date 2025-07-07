Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $19.72. Cohu shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 13,192 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cohu Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $931.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Cohu by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

