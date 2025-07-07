SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,766,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 2,720,895 shares.The stock last traded at $30.05 and had previously closed at $30.04.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSB. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,088,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 162,239 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.