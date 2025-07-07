Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $155,407,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after acquiring an additional 677,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.91.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

