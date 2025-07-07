Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

HELE stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 127,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $718.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $90.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $14,013,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 238,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 96,805 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

