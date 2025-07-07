Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.53, but opened at $73.41. Iberdrola shares last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 7,832 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised Iberdrola to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBDRY

Iberdrola Stock Down 3.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola S.A. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.