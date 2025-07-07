Lincoln National Corp Buys 24,630 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $154,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,710,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
