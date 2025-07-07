Lincoln National Corp Buys 24,630 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $154,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,710,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.