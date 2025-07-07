Alignment Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,030 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 392% compared to the average daily volume of 1,023 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $1,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,913,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,390,404. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. This trade represents a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,795,262 shares of company stock valued at $272,980,496. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6,544.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 623,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,704. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

