Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,395 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,739,465,000 after buying an additional 1,293,111 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

