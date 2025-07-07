Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $6 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,796 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000. Shopify comprises about 2.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 76,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $117.50 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

