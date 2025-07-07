Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 59,605 shares.The stock last traded at $101.13 and had previously closed at $99.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESQ

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 31.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,820.44. This represents a 16.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.