Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $207.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

