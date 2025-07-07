Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.53. Marine Harvest ASA shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHGVY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Marine Harvest ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Marine Harvest ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

