Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $361.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.36 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.