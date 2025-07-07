J Hagan Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $593.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.62. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

