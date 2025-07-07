TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $4.99. TeraWulf shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 8,364,682 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 3.11.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 94.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.