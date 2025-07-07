Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 28,132 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $361.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

