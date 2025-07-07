Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

