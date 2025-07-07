Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 276,601 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 597.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276,601 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

