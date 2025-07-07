Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $543.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

