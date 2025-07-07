Best Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development, and commercialization of biologically derived products—such as vaccines, gene therapies, and diagnostic tools. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the high-growth, high-risk potential of breakthroughs in medicine and life sciences. Because success often hinges on regulatory approvals and clinical trial outcomes, biotech stocks can experience significant price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.50. 3,706,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,990. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $428.25. 1,359,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.65. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,821. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of -115.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

