Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.25.

NYSE TSM opened at $227.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

