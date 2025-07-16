Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Shares of COO stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

