Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

