Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of WY opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

