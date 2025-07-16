James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

