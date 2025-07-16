Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $112.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

