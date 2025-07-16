Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:HD opened at $359.31 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.