Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

