Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

