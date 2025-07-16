James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

