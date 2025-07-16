Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

