LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $8,533,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CRM opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.73. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

