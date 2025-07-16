iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

