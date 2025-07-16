Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,227.39.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NFLX stock opened at $1,260.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,054.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

