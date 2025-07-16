Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,970,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

