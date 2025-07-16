Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boeing Q1 Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.67. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $233.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.