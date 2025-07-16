T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $243.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

