Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after buying an additional 3,324,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

