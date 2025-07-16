James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.