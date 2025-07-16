FWG Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 204.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.80.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,576.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,585.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,413 shares of company stock valued at $172,987,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

